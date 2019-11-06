Utah ballot measure opposed by Navajos trails in early tally

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo, Jonathan Nez addresses a crowd after he was sworn in as president of the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz. Nez is calling on voters in a southeastern Utah county to reject a ballot proposition that could lead to expanding a three-member county commission that Native Americans took majority of last year. Nez said Tuesday, Oct. 29, in a statement that the proposition is the latest attempt to undermine the voice of Navajo voters in San Juan County. The county overlaps with the Navajo Nation. less FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo, Jonathan Nez addresses a crowd after he was sworn in as president of the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz. Nez is calling on voters in a southeastern Utah county ... more Photo: Felicia Fonseca, AP Photo: Felicia Fonseca, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Utah ballot measure opposed by Navajos trails in early tally 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah ballot proposition that has reignited a fierce dispute over Navajo voting rights is trailing after the initial tally, but too many votes remained uncounted to make it final.

San Juan County deputy clerk Aspen Draper said Wednesday the measure that could lead to an expansion of the three-person county commission that Navajos recently took control of was trailing by 121 votes. She says 650 ballots need to be counted and an updated tally isn't expected until Friday at the earliest.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urged voters to reject the measure, saying it would undermine the voice of Navajo voters.

The man behind the proposition, Blanding Mayor Joe Lyman, has said he's advocated for making a five-member commission long before the 2018 election results.