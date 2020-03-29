Utah congressman released from hospital, virus cases jump

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah congressman who tested positive for the coronavirus has been released from the hospital as the number of cases in the state jumped to more than 600.

Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams said on Twitter Saturday that his doctors released him from the hospital after eight days to continue his recovery at home.

“This is really serious, please take the advice of the CDC seriously, follow all of the guidelines and let's get through this together,” he said in a video.

The Utah Department of Health reported a jump of 122 newly confirmed cases Saturday for a total of 602 coronavirus cases in the state. No new deaths were reported. Two people in Utah have died from the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.