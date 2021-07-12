Utah governor: State reported inaccurate vaccination rate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah health officials announced Monday that the governor's previous assertion that the state had reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by July Fourth was false because of a data error.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox issued an apology to state residents for the mistake on Monday, about a week after he publicly celebrated Utah surpassing its goal of 70% of all adults getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor said the mistake was a result of “simple human error.”