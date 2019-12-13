Utah homeless centers experience difficulty filling all beds

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah homeless advocates have experienced difficulty filling all of the beds at Salt Lake County’s homeless resource centers, officials said.

Some people in the homeless population have not yet made the transition to sleeping at the centers, The Deseret News reported.

Following the closure of the Road Home’s downtown shelter last month, the centers have been left with empty beds each night, officials said.

Data collected between Nov. 22 and Dec. 5 indicate three centers with a combined 700 beds averaged 649 people, which is 93% of capacity, officials said.

One center in South Salt Lake has not yet met its capacity of 300 beds, an official said.

There have been problems coordinating and filling beds, dispelling confusion about the new system and deciding how to help those who refuse to sleep in one of the centers, advocates said.

“No one is turned away,” said Patrice Dickson, chief operating officer of social services for Utah Community Action, the agency coordinating intake for the centers. “We want to find a warm place for everyone to stay every night.”

Challenges can depend on the clients, Dickson said.

Some homeless people are reluctant to leave downtown Salt Lake City, while the distance to the South Salt Lake center presents logistical difficulties for those who want to travel there from downtown, she said.

There is also confusion among homeless people about whether resource centers are at capacity, Dickson said.

“We’re striving toward continuous improvement,” Dickson said. “Every client is unique and they have their own individual needs.”