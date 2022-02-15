Utah senator drops opposition, internment camp bill advances

DENVER (AP) — A proposal to create a national historic site at a former World War II Japanese American internment camp in rural Colorado has passed the U.S. Senate after Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee dropped his objections to adding more land to the federal government’s portfolio -- in this case less than a square mile.

The bipartisan bill to make Camp Amache part of the National Park System, sponsored by members of Colorado’s congressional delegation, goes to the House for final consideration. Its Senate passage Monday evening comes just before Saturday's 80th anniversary of President Franklin Roosevelt's order that led to the forced internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans at the onset of the war.