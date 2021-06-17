Utah student with Down syndrome left out, school criticized

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A middle school cheerleading program in Utah has received criticism after a student with Down syndrome, who was working as the team manager, was excluded from an official team portrait this year.
Shoreline Junior High School's cheerleading squad took two official team portraits — one photo with 14-year-old Morgyn Arnold and another photo that included everyone but Arnold, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday. The latter photo was used by the school on social media and in the yearbook.