Utah to help people reentering workforce during pandemic SOPHIA EPPOLITO, Associated Press/Report for America April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 4:32 p.m.
1 of9 A sign requiring face masks is seen at City Creek Center Monday, March 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Utah's statewide mask mandate will be lifted on April 10 under a measure that passed the full Legislature Friday, March 5, 2021. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox has said he plans to sign the bill. The bill lays out a new timeline for when Utah's COVID-19 restrictions applying to businesses, events, and schools would end. The mask mandate would still apply to gatherings of more than 50 people. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A sign requiring face masks is seen at Harmons Grocery store Monday, March 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Utah's statewide mask mandate will be lifted on April 10 under a measure that passed the full Legislature Friday, March 5, 2021. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox has said he plans to sign the bill. The bill lays out a new timeline for when Utah's COVID-19 restrictions applying to businesses, events, and schools would end. The mask mandate would still apply to gatherings of more than 50 people. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A man walks in downtown Salt Lake City Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The state's mask order will end on April 10 under a new law that also lifts coronavirus restrictions once Utah receives 1.63 million first vaccine doses if case counts and hospitalization rates remain low. Masks orders will remain in place for schools and gatherings of more than 50 people, and businesses can still choose to require them. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A man walks in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday, April 1, 2021. The state's mask order will end on April 10 under a new law that also lifts coronavirus restrictions once Utah receives 1.63 million first vaccine doses if case counts and hospitalization rates remain low. Masks orders will remain in place for schools and gatherings of more than 50 people, and businesses can still choose to require them. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A man walks in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday, April 1, 2021. The state's mask order will end on April 10 under a new law that also lifts coronavirus restrictions once Utah receives 1.63 million first vaccine doses if case counts and hospitalization rates remain low. Masks orders will remain in place for schools and gatherings of more than 50 people, and businesses can still choose to require them. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A man walks in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday, April 1, 2021. The state's mask order will end on April 10 under a new law that also lifts coronavirus restrictions once Utah receives 1.63 million first vaccine doses if case counts and hospitalization rates remain low. Masks orders will remain in place for schools and gatherings of more than 50 people, and businesses can still choose to require them. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is launching a return to work program to help people reentering the workforce as new coronavirus case numbers continue to drop, state officials announced at a COVID-19 briefing Thursday.
Lt. Gov. Deirdre Henderson said the program will provide returnships, similar to internships, as opportunities for those who've been away from the workforce to build their resumes and gain relevant experience. She said the program is designed for those who've had a longer absence, such as full-time parents, retirees and military personnel.
Written By
SOPHIA EPPOLITO