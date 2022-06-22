Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DALLAS (AP) — The Uvalde school district’s police chief was put on leave Wednesday following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell said that he put schools police Chief Pete Arredondo on administrative leave because the facts of what happened remain unclear. In a statement, Harrell did not address Arredondo's actions as on-site commander during the attack but said he didn't know when details of multiple investigations into the law enforcement response to the slayings would be revealed.