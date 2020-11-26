VA woman pleads guilty to aiming laser pointer at plane

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman pleaded guilty Monday to aiming a laser pointer at a police aircraft during a demonstration at the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that Amanda Robinson, 33, of Henrico went to the traffic circle at the monument on June 4. While there, Robinson directed her laser pointer at a surveillance aircraft operated by local law enforcement, court records said. The laser disrupted the pilot’s vision, authorities said.

With an onboard camera, police identified Robinson as the person who directed the laser pointer at the plane and directed officers to her location, authorities said. Robinson was apprehended at the traffic circle and officers recovered a green laser pointer.

Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23, 2021. She faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.