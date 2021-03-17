Vaccinated Shelton teacher helps bring relief to colleagues

SHELTON - Robert Swercewski was one of hundreds of school staff taking his place at the district’s special vaccine clinic for educators, but unlike his coworkers, he was on the other side of the syringe.
Swercewski, a Shelton Intermediate School teacher, is also a volunteer with Beacon Hose Co. 1 EMS. He received his vaccinations in December and offered his skills to the clinic, which was run under the direction of the Naugatuck Valley Health District and Griffin Hospital at the intermediate school.