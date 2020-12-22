Vaccine injury claims could face bureaucratic 'black hole' BERNARD CONDON and MATT SEDENSKY, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 1:07 a.m.
2 of5 FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. Vaccines historically provide broad protection with little risk but come with side effects just as any other drugs. Experts are concerned that with the sheer volume of people expected to get coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. — more than 200 million — even a successful rollout with relatively few ill effects could be enough to swamp the program. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, prepared COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine syringes are seen at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill. Vaccines historically provide broad protection with little risk but come with side effects just as any other drugs. Experts are concerned that with the sheer volume of people expected to get coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. — more than 200 million — even a successful rollout with relatively few ill effects could be enough to swamp the program. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
Lost in the U.S. launch of the coronavirus vaccine is a fact most don’t know when they roll up their sleeves: In rare cases of serious illness from the shots, the injured are blocked from suing and steered instead to an obscure federal bureaucracy with a record of seldom paying claims.
Housed in a nondescript building in a Washington, D.C., suburb, the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program has just four employees and few hallmarks of an ordinary court. Decisions are made in secret by government officials, claimants can’t appeal to a judge and payments in most death cases are capped at $370,376.
BERNARD CONDON and MATT SEDENSKY