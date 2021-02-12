Vaccine preregistration pauses in Virginia with system move

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Health began moving all of the local health districts’ waiting lists into a central system on Friday, meaning residents won’t be able to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

The agency will be replacing local surveys with a link to a unified system, The Roanoke Times reported. The new system is expected to launch at 8 a.m. Tuesday. It's intended to offer a more user-friendly way for people to express interest in getting a shot and for public health officials to manage the lists.