Vaccines mean Monroe returning to five days in-school after April break Brian Gioiele March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 4:04 p.m.
1 of11
The Monroe school district hosted a COVID vaccine clinic for staff on Wednesday, March 3, at Masuk High School. The second dose will be administered on April 1.
Keith White / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of11
Jim Morrison, a volunteer with Monroe's Community Emergency Response, checks in Susan Solek for a closed vaccine clinic for Monroe school staff at Masuk High School in Monroe, Conn., on Wednesday Mar. 3, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11
Teachers and staff from all over Monroe's school system wait the mandatory 15 minutes to monitor for reactions after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during a closed vaccine clinic for Monroe school staff at Masuk High School in Monroe, Conn., on Wednesday Mar. 3, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of11
Jim Morrison, a volunteer with Monroe's Community Emergency Response, checks in an empolyee for a closed vaccine clinic for Monroe school staff at Masuk High School in Monroe, Conn., on Wednesday Mar. 3, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11
Teachers and staff from all over Monroe's school system wait the mandatory 15 minutes to monitor for reactions after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during a closed vaccine clinic for Monroe school staff at Masuk High School in Monroe, Conn., on Wednesday Mar. 3, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of11
A volunteer with Monroe's Community Emergency Response, sanitizes a desk during a closed vaccine clinic for Monroe school staff at Masuk High School in Monroe, Conn., on Wednesday Mar. 3, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11
Jim Morrison, a volunteer with Monroe's Community Emergency Response, checks in staff a closed vaccine clinic for Monroe school staff at Masuk High School in Monroe, Conn., on Wednesday Mar. 3, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of11
MONROE — Students will be back in class five days a week after April break now that more than 75 percent of school staffers — including café workers and bus drivers - are expected to receive the COVID vaccine.
The district hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for school staff on Wednesday at Masuk High School. The second dose will be administered on April 1.