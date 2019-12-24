Valley Chamber honors Modern Plastics, Peralta Design

Two city businesses were honored at the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday breakfast club and awards celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Oronoque Country Club in Stratford.

Shelton-based Modern Plastics earned the chamber’s Innovation Award, while Peralta Design won the FUEL Partner Award. Other awards included the Milestone Award for Pullman & Comley, LLC, for its 100th anniversary and Gary’s East Coast Service - which had been a Center Street staple until its move to Oxford this past year — for its 25th anniversary. Silver Hammer awards went to Emery Winslow Scale Co. and J.R. Payden Field House/Payden Park.

Modern Plastics first opened in Bridgeport in 1945 when owner Joseph Carbone opened a one-man operation specializing in same-day installation of automobile window glass. by the mid-1950s, the company took advantage of a new breed of materials known as thermosets and began carrying phenotics, its first group of plastics materials.

In 2003, Modern Plastics announced the formation of a new medical plastics division and today carries one of the strongest inventories of medical grade plastic products serving the medical industry worldwide, an announcement said. In late 2009, the company become the first plastics distributor in North America to become an iso-certified medical plastic distributor.

Finally, in late 2010, the company merged three satellite locations in New England into a 40,000-square-foot world-class, state of the art distribution facility located at 88 Long Hill Road in Shelton, where it focuses on medical plastics and high-performance engineering stock shapes, the announcement said.

“Today, Modern Plastics is led by Joseph Carbone's grandson, Bing Carbone,” said Purcell. “Bing has been a proud Shelton resident for the past 28 years and has been a staunch supporter of education.

“Bing currently serves on the business advisory council at Shelton High School and is a member of the advisory committee for the business school at Southern Connecticut State University,” added Purcell. “For their continued commitment to innovation over the past 75 years, the chamber is pleased to present the 2019 innovation award to Modern Plastics.”

The inaugural FUEL outstanding partner award went to Peralta Design, an award-winning, full-service digital creative agency.

FUEL is an all-volunteer council of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce that seeks to create and connect a diverse network of young professionals (21-40 years old) working and living in the Lower Naugatuck Valley region by fostering an environment that empowers young professionals to engage in our community through active participation. FUEL collaborates with local leaders, businesses, and organizations to assist in recruiting and retaining the region’s top talent to cultivate and nurture future leaders, the announcement said.

