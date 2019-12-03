Valley Community Foundation awards $860K in grants

The Valley Community Foundation (VCF) recently announced the awarding of $860,400 through its 2019 Responsive Grants process.

The foundation provided grants to seven new organizations as well as previous multi-year funding for 16 additional nonprofits. Foundation officials say these grant dollars will help provide a reliable source of funding during a time of financial uncertainty.

“The VCF Board is proud to serve as a continued source of stability for these local nonprofit organization that are providing key services to those in need throughout the Valley,” said Lynne Bassett Perry, VCF Board chair.

Grants were awarded through VCF’s Responsive Grant-making cycle, which is done with its partner in philanthropy, The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven (TCF). The program is funded by an annual grant from TCF’s Gates and other field of interest funds, as well as VCF’s unrestricted and field of interest funds. Additionally, several of VCF’s donor advised fundholders contributed from their funds to help make these grants possible. Supporting donor advised funds included the Agape Fund, the Alesevich Family Fund, the Mary Fund, the Joseph A. Pagliaro Sr. Family Fund, the Palazzi Family Fund, the Sally and Dominick Thomas Fund, the John Tyma Fund, and the Warichar Family Fund.

The following is a list of the 2019 VCF Responsive Grant recipients:

* Area Congregations Together, Inc. received $120,000 to provide general operating support for the provision of food, shelter, and support services to Valley people in need.

* Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley received $64,000 to support the enhancement of the safety and well-being of facilities, staff, volunteers, children and teens.

* Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Hartford received $75,000 to support the Outpatient Psychiatric Clinic for Valley children, adolescents and families.

* Center Stage Theatre Inc. received $60,000 to provide general operating support for theatrical productions and performing arts education.

* Christ Episcopal Church received $75,000 to provide general operating support for the Kathleen Samela Food Pantry.

* Griffin Hospital received $50,000 to support phase two of a surgical expansion project to increase surgical capabilities and expand capacity to better serve surgical patients.

* Shelton Economic Development Corporation received $45,000 to support the administration of the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the Naugatuck Valley Corridor/Economic Development District.

For more information about the grant programs, call 203-751-9162 or visit www.valleyfoundation.org.

Established in 2004, the Valley Community Foundation (VCF) distributes $1.6 million in grants each year to support the local nonprofit sector and the people it serves. VCF works in partnership with The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven (TCF), to promote philanthropy in Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour and Shelton and receives a majority of its discretionary funding as a result of The Gates Fund and other preference funds at TCF that benefit the Valley. To learn how gifts of cash, life insurance, appreciated stocks, bonds, real estate, and other assets can help to support the quality of life in the Valley, visit the website above or contact VCF President Sharon Closius at sclosius@valleyfoundation.org or 203-751-9162.