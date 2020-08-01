Valley Community Foundation awards $890K in grants

The Ansonia Nature Center will get a renovated and expanded reptile and amphibian habitat exhibit courtesy of a $25,000 VCF grant to the Friends of the Ansonia Nature Center.

DERBY — The Valley Community Foundation awarded $884,900 to 10 organizations as part of its 2020 Responsive Grants process.

The grants are single and multi-year grants that will help provide a reliable source of funding during a time of financial uncertainty, foundation officials said.

“Due to COVID-19 and social distancing policies, the business operations of local nonprofits have been upended,” said Donald Smith Jr., VCF board chair. “Many fundraising events could not take place this year, programs were cut in some cases and new responsive measures were implemented to assist those in the Valley facing the pandemic. These organizations are lifelines for both the individuals and families being affected by the pandemic, those living and working the Valley, and the region as a whole.”

Grants were awarded through VCF’s Responsive Grantmaking cycle, which is done in conjunction with The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven. The program is funded by an annual grant from TCF’s Gates and other field of interest funds.

In response to COVID-19, VCF worked with TCF to deploy funding through several of its grants programs. The timeline for grantmaking decisions was reduced as part of changes to the joint responsive grants process. As a result, nonprofits have been able to get support in a more timely fashion, which has been especially important during the pandemic, he said.

The Responsive Grant process is the only VCF grant program that offers a multi-year commitment. This year’s support, combined with previous commitments, makes 2020 the largest Responsive Grant cycle in VCF’s history with a total of $1,211,300.

A majority of Responsive Grants were awarded for general operating support this year. The unrestricted funding is granted to nonprofit organizations with the flexibility to use dollars where they are needed the most.

For more information about VCF’s grant programs, call 203-751-9162, or visit www.valleyfoundation.org.