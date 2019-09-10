Valley Goes Pink Campaign kicks off Sept. 16

Get in to the Octoberfest spirit early with “Pinktoberfest by Yuengling” on Monday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m., at Wellingtons. There will be Yuengling beer specials, a special “Germanfest” tasting menu and giveaways.

On Monday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m., Wellingtons will host “Waiters Go Pink.” Volunteer waiters will serve guests and tips will go to the cause. Reservations are required by calling 203-929-0336.

The Valley Goes Pink is a grassroots, community wide effort to increase awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection, support the Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness at Griffin Hospital, and to celebrate the charitable spirit of the region’s businesses and organizations.

The campaign invites the Lower Naugatuck Valley and surrounding communities to enjoy a variety of events featuring food, drink and fun for a good cause throughout September and October. For more information about “going pink” and joining the campaign visit griffinhealth.org/pink or contact Jodi Dawley 203-521-2233 or Frannie Leonard 203-218-8196. For information on upcoming events, visit the Valley Goes Pink on Facebook or griffinhealth.org/pink.