Valley Goes Pink announces fundraising events

The 11th annual Valley Goes Pink Campaign offers a variety of events throughout the Lower Naugatuck Valley in October.

The 11th annual Valley Goes Pink Campaign invites the Lower Naugatuck Valley and surrounding communities to a variety of events throughout October for a good cause.

The Valley Goes Pink is a grassroots, community-wide effort to increase awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection, support the Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness at Griffin Hospital and to celebrate the charitable spirit of the region’s businesses and organizations, organizers said.

The following is a list of Valley Goes Pink fundraising events. For registration and more information, visit griffinhealth.org/vgp.

Pink Pop-up Party by Mary Kay, Oct. 22 — Mary Kay representative Donna Gentile will donate $1 for every $5 spent. This event will be hosted on Facebook and will feature giveaways with gift certificates and spa pampering packages.

Shine for Survivors, Oct. 24, 6-9 p.m. — Listen to live music — or livestream at home — by The Breakdown and “Survivor Singer” Nildaliz at the Quarry Walk, 300 Oxford Road, Oxford.

Pink Yoga with Kimmarie, Oct. 25, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Outdoor yoga class open to people of all ages and yoga abilities. Minimum suggested donation $25.

Team Tatas Virtual Trivia Night, Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m. — Test your trivia knowledge for prizes. There also will be a prize for the “Best Pinked Out” team; hosted by Best Trivia Ever; $20 per player.

Kindred Spirits & Wine, 395 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton — Get a free Valley Goes Pink wine tote with the purchase of six bottles or more and 10 percent of purchase will benefit the cause.

Griffin Pharmacy & Gift, 130 Division St., Derby and Cancer Center Boutique, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby — All proceeds from the sale of breast cancer awareness face masks, hand sanitizers and insulated grocery totes will support the cause.

50/50 Online Raffle — Tickets are $5 each. Online purchases can be made until 5 p.m. Oct. 23. The winning name will be drawn at the Shine for Survivors event Oct. 24. Visit griffinhealth.org/pink for more information.

For more information, visit griffinhealth.org/pink or contact the Griffin Hospital Development Fund at 203-732-7504.