Valley Goes Pink events raise breast cancer awareness

The 10th annual Valley Goes Pink Campaign offers a variety of events throughout Lower Naugatuck Valley featuring food, drink and fun for a good cause. The 10th annual Valley Goes Pink Campaign offers a variety of events throughout Lower Naugatuck Valley featuring food, drink and fun for a good cause. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Valley Goes Pink events raise breast cancer awareness 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The 10th annual Valley Goes Pink Campaign invites the Lower Naugatuck Valley and surrounding communities to a variety of events featuring food, drink and fun for a good cause.

The Valley Goes Pink is a grassroots, community-wide effort to increase awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection, support the Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness at Griffin Hospital, and to celebrate the charitable spirit of the region’s businesses and organizations.

The following is a list of Valley Goes Pink fund-raising events. Reservations are encouraged at griffinhealth.org/vgp. For more information about “going pink” and joining the campaign visit griffinhealth.org/pink or contact Jodi Dawley 203-521-2233 or Frannie Leonard 203-218-8196. For information on upcoming events, visit the Valley Goes Pink on Facebook or griffinhealth.org/pink.

Paint for Pink, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. — Create a painting with the Giggling Pig at Vazzy’s Cucina, 706 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton. Tickets, at $50, include an appetizer buffet (cash bar) and art supplies.

Bingo for Boobies, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. — Play bingo and win prizes, including a flat-screen TV, at The Hops Company, 77 Sodom Lane, Derby. A $25 donation includes 10 bingo sheets. Raffles will be available.

Social Convention Concert Party, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. — Social Convention rocks the Valley pink at Porky’s Café, 50 Center Street, Shelton. A donation of $25 includes complimentary drink. There will be a 50/50 and raffle prizes.

Team Tatas Trivia Night, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. — Play trivia and win prizes at Porky’s Café, 50 Center Street, Shelton. A $25 donation includes Porky’s wings and pizza; cash bar.

Third annual Diamond Dig, Oct. 24, from 3-7 p.m. — Take a chance at finding a 1-carat diamond in a trough of sand and precious gemstones at Marks of Design, 389 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton. Everyone is a winner. $40 donation for each bucket.

Second annual Chili Tasting Contest, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. — Sample homemade chili recipes and vote for your favorite cook at Bad Sons Beer Company, 251 Roosevelt Drive, Derby. $25 donation includes tasting and a vote.

Sip and Savor for Pink, Nov. 7, from 6-9 p.m. — Experience a broad array of fine wines and whiskies at Enterprise Corporate Towers, Tower 2, Corporate Drive, Shelton. A $50 donation for wine or whiskey tasting, $75 for both. Includes food and entertainment. Attendees can order their favorite wine and whiskies on site with special discounts from Kindred Spirits of Shelton.