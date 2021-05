DERBY — The Valley Goes Pink Campaign is holding a prize calendar fundraiser throughout June.

The calendar offers prizes for each day in June, including gift certificates for local restaurants, Amazon and a lottery basket.

Tickets are $20 each. One winner will be drawn each day in June. Tickets will be put back into the pot so individuals can win multiple times throughout the month. Ticket purchases can be made by contacting Lisa Nista at lnista@griffinhealth.org.

The Valley Goes Pink is a grassroots, community-wide effort to increase awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection, support the Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness at Griffin Hospital and to celebrate the charitable spirit of the region’s businesses and organizations.

For more information about upcoming events and about joining the campaign, visit griffinhealth.org/pink.