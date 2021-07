SHELTON - The Naugatuck Valley Health District is hosting an evening COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, July 28 at its office, 98 Bank St., Seymour.

The clinic will run from 4 to 7 p.m. and is open to all. The district includes Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Derby, Naugatuck, Seymour and Shelton

Pfizer, Moderna and the J&J Janssen vaccine will be available, according to district Health Director Jessica Kristy, which means anyone 12 years and older can be vaccinated - with a parent/guardian present for anyone under 18.

Kristy said health district will schedule and host second doses at the same location either three or four weeks later depending on the vaccine received.

As a reminder, Kristy said individuals are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after a person’s last dose of the vaccine.

EMS support will be provided by Seymour Ambulance Association.

