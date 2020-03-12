https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Valley-Karate-hosts-free-child-safety-class-15113426.php
Valley Karate hosts free child safety class
Photo: Contributed Photo
Shelton-based Valley Karate is teaming up with the Live Your Life Youth Safety Movement for a program recognizing March as Youth Safety Month.
Valley Karate, at 549 Howe Avenue, will be offering a free workshop on Friday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required.
The program will be focused on empowering youth to be smart and safe. Young people will learn practical self-defense skills, how to be safe in their community and online, and avoid accidents and dangerous situations.
Attendees receive a youth safety kit and family safety workbook.
View Comments