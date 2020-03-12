  • Valley Karate, in partnership with the Live Your Life Youth Safety Movement, is hosting a free youth safety workshop on March 20. Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

Shelton-based Valley Karate is teaming up with the Live Your Life Youth Safety Movement for a program recognizing March as Youth Safety Month.

Valley Karate, at 549 Howe Avenue, will be offering a free workshop on Friday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required.

The program will be focused on empowering youth to be smart and safe. Young people will learn practical self-defense skills, how to be safe in their community and online, and avoid accidents and dangerous situations.

Attendees receive a youth safety kit and family safety workbook.