Valley Karate hosts free child safety class

Valley Karate, in partnership with the Live Your Life Youth Safety Movement, is hosting a free youth safety workshop on March 20.

Shelton-based Valley Karate is teaming up with the Live Your Life Youth Safety Movement for a program recognizing March as Youth Safety Month.

Valley Karate, at 549 Howe Avenue, will be offering a free workshop on Friday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required.

The program will be focused on empowering youth to be smart and safe. Young people will learn practical self-defense skills, how to be safe in their community and online, and avoid accidents and dangerous situations.

Attendees receive a youth safety kit and family safety workbook.