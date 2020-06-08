Valley Regional Adult Ed students celebrate graduation

SHELTON — Being apart did not make graduation any less special for those who recently earned diplomas from Valley Regional Adult Education.

Valley Regional Adult Education Director Debra Hansen said 37 adults earned their high school diplomas this school year. Fourteen students earned their diploma by successfully passing all four sections of the GED exam, while 23 students earned their diploma through the Adult High School Credit Diploma program which requires students to earn credits in subject areas as well as electives.

Hansen said 12 of the graduates were from Shelton, with six earning their GED, six their CDP.

“This year presented new challenges as our programs were transitioned to online in March, requiring our students to persevere through new methods of learning,” said Hansen. “Once again, our students demonstrated their determination to finish their coursework and be successful. Their teachers and our staff are proud of what was accomplished in this new landscape.”

Hansen said the graduates range in age from 18 to 57, and some will attend community college in the fall, while others will continue to work or seek employment. Although there was not a graduation ceremony this year, Hansen said all 2020 graduates will be invited to attend next year’s ceremony.

“Courses transitioned to online when we closed in March,” said Hansen. “Teachers were creating assignments and delivering instruction via Google Classroom, email, Zoom, phone calls and, in a few cases, assignments were brought to students’ homes who did not have access to technology.

“Our teachers supported completion of classes and also continued work on skills for students to stay prepared for when GED testing reopens,” added Hansen.

