Valley Shakespeare Festival presents Snow White at Massaro Farm

Valley Shakespeare Festival presents Snow White — Live on Stage! next weekend at Massaro Community Farm.

Performances are set for 3 p.m. oct. 10 and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at the farm, 41 Ford St., Woodbridge. The play features VSF performers Eric Bermudez and Andie Lerner.

“There is something absolutely magical about Massaro Farm,” said Tom Simonetti, founder/director of Valley Shakespeare Festival. “It is a perfect setting to tell these fun stories. We started by doing a production of Charlotte’s Web in 2018 there that was very well received, and it has been a wonderful partnership ever since.

“Caty Poole and the entire staff are wonderful to work with. Both of us being non-profits, we understand what each organization needs for this event to be successful,” he said.

The event will be entirely outside. Chairs and/or blankets are encouraged. Porta-potties will be available. Audience members are asked to wear a mask when entering/leaving the farm and be respectful of other attendees.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase, visit www.vsfestival.org, www.massarofarm.org or call 203-736-8618.

VSF has been presenting free Shakespeare at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Shelton since 2013. VSF brings live theater to the Valley and surrounding areas with a goal of making live performances more accessible to the community. For more information about VSF, visit www.vsfestival.org.

Massaro Community Farm is a non-profit, certified organic community farm on 57 acres whose mission is to keep farming, feed people, and build community. The farm’s nature trail is open to the public all year. For more information visit http://www.MassaroFarm.org or contact Executive Director, Caty Poole, at 203-736-8618.