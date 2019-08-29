Valley Shakespeare Festival presents Two Gentlemen of Verona
Valley Shakespeare Festival’s tour production of the Bard’s comedy, Two Gentlemen of Verona featuring Eric Bermudez and Matthew Macca returns on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m., on the grounds of the old American Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, which recently was lost to a fire. The event is being held to raise funds to rebuild the theater and is called, Phoenix Season: Art from Ashes.
Other performances of Two Gentlemen of Verona will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., at the Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster Street.; Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., at Massaro Farm, 41 Ford Road, Woodbridge; and on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m., at Southbury Library, 100 Poverty Road, Southbury.
For tickets, or more information, visit vsfestival.org/.