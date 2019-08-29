Valley Shakespeare Festival presents Two Gentlemen of Verona

Eric Bermudez and Matthew Macca. Eric Bermudez and Matthew Macca. Photo: Valley Shakespeare Festival Photo. Photo: Valley Shakespeare Festival Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Valley Shakespeare Festival presents Two Gentlemen of Verona 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Valley Shakespeare Festival’s tour production of the Bard’s comedy, Two Gentlemen of Verona featuring Eric Bermudez and Matthew Macca returns on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m., on the grounds of the old American Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, which recently was lost to a fire. The event is being held to raise funds to rebuild the theater and is called, Phoenix Season: Art from Ashes.

Other performances of Two Gentlemen of Verona will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., at the Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster Street.; Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., at Massaro Farm, 41 Ford Road, Woodbridge; and on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m., at Southbury Library, 100 Poverty Road, Southbury.

For tickets, or more information, visit vsfestival.org/.