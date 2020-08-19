Valley United Way names new part time development director

SHELTON — Following months of strategic planning and working with the community on coronavirus relief, Valley United Way has announced the hiring of Brian Mezzi as its new part-time development director.

Mezzi, a Clinton resident, also currently works at United Way of Greater New Haven as their assistant development director. Hearing of the good work he was accomplishing there, Interim President/COO of Valley United Way, David Kennedy, approached the New Haven organization to consider a work share scenario that would enable Mezzi to work for the Valley part time.

“The shared services agreement we have entered into with UWGNH is the best of so many worlds,” Kennedy said. “We have been able to bring a very talented United Way development professional onto our team, while he continues to support corporate partnerships and United Way of Greater New Haven’s workplace campaign.”

With 10 years of non-profit experience, primarily with United Ways in Connecticut, Mezzi has spent most of that time developing relationships with workplaces that are looking to contribute to local needs, Kennedy said.

Last year, Mezzi worked with local businesses to raise more than $1 million for the greater New Haven community.

An avid fencer, Mezzi is the former head coach for the North Haven Fencing team and is the co-chair of the CT High School Fencing Association. He has won awards for his roles in service and leadership through organizations like Americorps and the Corporation for National and Community Service.

“I look forward to engaging with individuals and partners throughout the Valley,” Mezzi said. “I make it my goal to inspire others, both in and out of the workplace, to give and get involved in their community. I look forward to working together in a ‘United Way’ to change what's possible for the Valley.”