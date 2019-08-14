Valley United Way’s outdoor food pantry a success

Volunteers from Prudential, CT Basement Systems, and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church recently joined the Valley United Way to host an outdoor food pantry. Volunteers from Prudential, CT Basement Systems, and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church recently joined the Valley United Way to host an outdoor food pantry. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Valley United Way’s outdoor food pantry a success 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More than 190 people recently were fed because of an outdoor food pantry that was hosted by the Valley United Way in Shelton. Volunteers from Prudential, CT Basement Systems, and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church joined the VUW to get fresh produce, and healthy grains into community members hands.

This effort was part of the summer food initiative that the CT Food Bank and other agencies are hosting. Due to its success, United Way is hoping that the CT Food Bank will partner with them past August to help with food insecurity in the Valley. “The need for food is greater in the summer, when schools don’t provide meals for our children,” said Sharon Gibson-Ellis, president of the VUW, “but when it starts again, that doesn’t mean the problem is solved.”

By leveraging to make this a monthly occurrence, Valley United Way is hoping it will alleviate the hunger that’s felt by residents in the Valley every day. Pantries like this are the start: as Gibson-Elliss said, “We are so grateful for the support of the community and the CT Food Bank in our efforts to feed our neighbors, and we’re excited for everything else we will accomplish as we Unite together.”