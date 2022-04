The Naugatuck Valley Health District (NVHD) is seeking input from residents, businesses and organizations throughout the Valley as it prepares its latest strategic plan.

The health district — a nationally accredited local health entity that serves Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Derby, Naugatuck, Seymour, and Shelton — is in the process of developing its latest strategic plan, which will define and determine our organization’s roles, priorities, and direction over the next five years.

“In order to ensure the best programmatic and organizational decision-making for our health district moving forward, we need residents and stakeholders to get involved in our strategic planning process,” said Director Jessica Kristy.

“We have heard from our staff and Board of Directors and now we want to hear from the community,” Kristy added. “It is important that we have multiple viewpoints and understand what our community values in terms of public health priorities so we can develop a long-term vision that positions NVHD for continued success.”

Explained by the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB), "a strategic plan sets forth what an organization plans to achieve, how it will achieve it, and how it will know if it has achieved it. The strategic plan provides a guide for making decisions on allocating resources and on taking action to pursue strategies and priorities. A health department’s strategic plan focuses on the entire health department.”

The development of this plan requires a planning process that considers opinions and knowledge from NVHD’s staff and Board of Directors, includes input from stakeholders, funders, and the community, assesses the larger environment in which the health department operates, uses its organizational strengths and addresses its weaknesses, and links to the health department’s community health improvement plan and quality improvement plan.

“Our new strategic plan will provide updated organizational Mission, Vision, and Value Statements; clear objectives and outcomes of public health programs; and a structure to aid departmental decision-making for short- and long-term planning purposes,” Kristy said.

“We want to maintain and leverage strengths,” she added. “We want to invest in opportunities. We want to minimize weaknesses. We want to identify threats or challenges that need to be addressed and understand their potential impact. With your input, our strategic plan will be a key tool to help us achieve these outcomes.”

This survey will be open through April 30. All survey responses are anonymous. Contact information will be requested if you want to be entered into a raffle to win one of four $25 gift cards!

To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NVHDstrategicplan

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com