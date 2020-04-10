https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Valley-lawmakers-hold-virtual-town-hall-April-14-15192132.php
Valley lawmakers hold virtual town hall April 14 with coronavirus updates
Photo: Contributed Photo /
SHELTON — State Sen. Kevin Kelly, R-21, and state Reps. Jason Perillo, R-113, and Ben McGorty, R-122, are hosting a town hall meeting on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. April 14.
Constituents can watch the town hall meeting live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/senatorkevinkelly. The public can submit questions ahead of time to Kevin.Kelly@cga.ct.gov. Include "Town Hall Meeting" in the subject line.
The lawmakers will be discussing the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic including relief programs available to help small businesses and displaced workers.
Kelly represents Stratford, Shelton, Monroe and Seymour; Perillo represents Shelton; and McGorty represents Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull.
