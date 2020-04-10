Valley lawmakers hold virtual town hall April 14 with coronavirus updates

State Sen. Kevin Kelly, left, with, left to right, WWII veteran Roy Glover, and state Reps. Ben McGorty and Jason Perillo at the Shelton Senior Fair in October. The three lawmakers are holding a Facebook Live town hall Tuesday, April 14.

SHELTON — State Sen. Kevin Kelly, R-21, and state Reps. Jason Perillo, R-113, and Ben McGorty, R-122, are hosting a town hall meeting on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. April 14.

Constituents can watch the town hall meeting live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/senatorkevinkelly. The public can submit questions ahead of time to Kevin.Kelly@cga.ct.gov. Include "Town Hall Meeting" in the subject line.

The lawmakers will be discussing the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic including relief programs available to help small businesses and displaced workers.

Kelly represents Stratford, Shelton, Monroe and Seymour; Perillo represents Shelton; and McGorty represents Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull.