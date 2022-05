The Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) is offering composters, rain barrels and accessories at wholesale rates for residents throughout the Valley region.

Residents can visit nvcogct.gov/compostersale to view available products. All orders must be placed before May 19.

According to the NVCOG website, organic materials are highly recyclable and should be thought of as a resource, not a waste.

“The goal of this program is to raise public awareness of composting at home and the benefits of using compost to reduce our waste footprint and help improve or maintain high-quality soil,” the website states.

Composting kitchen food scraps and yard trimmings at home, and leaving grass clippings on the lawn, can reduce the volume of garbage you generate by as much as 25 percent, according to NVCOG.

“Composting recycles organic waste into a usable product right in your own backyard. By adding compost to your gardens and lawns, you can conserve water, grow healthy plants, reduce the use of fertilizer and pesticides, and protect the environment,” NVCOG states.

NVCOG further states that removing these materials from your regular trash collection also helps divert waste away from landfilling and waste to energy.

“A major benefit to composting is that you are helping your city or town reduce their disposal costs by reducing the amount of garbage being generated.”

Items will be available for pickup on May 21 at either the Seymour Community Center, 20 Pine St., Seymour, from 9 to 11 a.m. or the Bethlehem Fire Department, 26 Main St. South, Bethlehem.