Valley partners launch community covid-19 response, recovery fund

Valley Community Foundation Valley Community Foundation

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Valley Community Foundation (VCF), Valley United Way (VUW), Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) and the Valley Health & Human Service Council have come together to establish the Valley Community COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to rapidly deploy resources to organizations who support those in the area who are most significantly affected by the pandemic.

The Valley Community COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund will provide flexible resources to organizations throughout the Valley that serve the region, especially to those who are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak, an announcement said.

“This is a complicated time,” said David Morgan, president/CEO of TEAM, Inc. and Valley Council co-chair, “yet it has never been more clear in how well we collectively come together to effectively respond and recover in this region, made possible by the exceptionalism of the Valley Community Foundation, Valley United Way, Valley Chamber and the Valley Council for Health and Human Services.”

The fund is designed to complement the work of federal, state, and municipal government efforts and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible. The fund will serve as the repository for donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations with VCF serving as the backbone and fiscal agent.

“Time after time, we are reminded about the strength and perseverance of the Valley Community,” said Sharon Closius, VCF president and CEO. “We are all in this together and, by working alongside one another, we can accomplish far more than what we could do individually.”

While these may be challenging times, Closius said there are meaningful opportunities to create impact in flatting the curve of this virus, supporting the organizations that are creating new measures, and assisting those most in need.

“The Valley Community Response and Recovery Fund was established together with our regional nonprofit leaders so we can effectively, efficiently, and rapidly deploy resources throughout the community and to nonprofits serving the Valley,” added Closius.

David Kennedy, Valley United Way interim president and chief operating officer, said he confident that this fund will be a welcome resource for the business community and individuals who have been asking, ‘What can I do to help the local community?’

“Corporate philanthropy has long been a hallmark of the Valley community,” said GVCC President Bill Purcell, “and the chamber will certainly make our member businesses aware of this new and timely initiative to support those most impacted by this crisis.”

Susan Agamy, executive director of Spooner House and Valley Council co-chair, said the state and nation are facing an unprecedented challenge in light of the pandemic, and the Valley community has joined together to respond quickly and effectively to address the needs.

“The member agencies of Valley Council for Health and Human Services continue to work tirelessly to meet the essential needs of those we serve, including: food, shelter, child care, mental and physical health care, and more,” said Agamy. “Our partners at Valley Community Foundation, Valley United Way and the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce have stepped up to lead the efforts to ensure that these agencies have the resources required to respond to this crisis and are able to recover once it has passed, maintaining continuity of services to our constituents.”

To support the fund, visit www.valleyfoundation.org. Gifts via credit card are strongly preferred over checks to reduce processing time. Checks can however be made out to Valley Community Response and Recovery Fund and mailed to 253-A Elizabeth St., Derby, CT 06418.