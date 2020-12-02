Valparaiso U selects Jose Padilla as next president

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — The board of directors of Valparaiso University have named José D. Padilla as the school's next president, it announced Wednesday.

Padilla most recently served as vice president, university counsel and secretary of the University of Colorado System. Prior to that, he served 15 years in a number of roles at DePaul University in Chicago, including vice president, general counsel and secretary.

Padilla's experience provides the background to address Valpo's desire to increase enrollment and attract a more diverse student body, said the liberal arts and sciences school rooted in the Lutheran tradition with more than 3,000 students.

“José’s deep and varied background in all aspects of higher education make him ideally suited to lead Valpo," said Frederick G. Kraegel, chairman of the board of directors.

Padilla was selected after a search over the course of more than a year that included more than 100 candidates.

He will serve as president-elect beginning on Jan. 1. He and Interim President Colette Irwin-Knott will work together before he becomes president on or before March 1.

Padilla received his bachelor of education in elementary education from the University of Toledo and his juris doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School.