Vaping-related illness reported in Snohomish County

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman in her 20s is the first person in Snohomish County to have a vaping-related lung illness.

KOMO reports the case brings the total in Washington state to six reported cases that also include one in Mason County, two in Spokane County and two in King County.

The Snohomish Health District said the woman was admitted to a hospital in August with shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. She has since been released and is recovering.

The woman reportedly purchased vaping products from legal retailers. Across the United States, more than 500 cases have been reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.