Vegas man faces death penalty in boy’s body-in-freezer case

Ken Ritter/AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer — where police found it when the boy’s sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man’s home.

Brandon Lee Toseland, 36, has been jailed since his arrest in February and is due for trial in December after pleading not guilty to murder, kidnapping, child abuse and domestic battery by strangulation charges.