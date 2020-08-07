Vegas tourism down 71% in June, showing cost of coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tourism officials marked another index of the economic effect of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, reporting that about 1 million people visited the Las Vegas area during June — down 70.5% from the same month a year ago.

A monthly economic report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority noted that casinos were closed for 78 days before reopening four days into the month. It said that with large gatherings banned to prevent the spread of COVID-19, convention attendance was zero.

Some Las Vegas resorts remain closed, and the report put occupancy of the more than 95,000 rooms available after properties were allowed to open June 4 at only about 41%.

State health officials reported 976 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide and 20 more deaths, bringing the Nevada total to at least 920 since the pandemic began.

The Southern Nevada Health District reports 770 deaths, or 83.6% of the state total, have been in the Las Vegas area.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for up to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness and death. The vast majority recover.