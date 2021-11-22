Venezuela votes in regional election under international eye REGINA GARCIA CANO, Associated Press Nov. 22, 2021 Updated: Nov. 22, 2021 9:12 a.m.
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Under the scrutiny of international observers, Venezuelans cast ballots for thousands of local races in elections that for the first time in four years included major opposition participation, a move that divided the already fractured bloc confronting President Nicolás Maduro.
More than 130 international monitors, mostly from the European Union, fanned out across the South American nation Sunday to watch electoral conditions such as fairness, media access, campaign activities and disqualification of candidates. Their presence was among a series of moves meant to build confidence in Venezuela’s long-tarnished electoral system, but turnout was still low.
REGINA GARCIA CANO