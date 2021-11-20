Venezuelan musicians set world's largest orchestra record Nov. 20, 2021 Updated: Nov. 20, 2021 8:59 p.m.
Members of the National Orchestra System play a 12-minute Tchaikovsky piece to try and break a Guinness World Record in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The musicians, all connected with the country network of youth orchestras, played at a military base under the watchful eyes of hundreds of independent supervisors tasked with verifying that more than 8,097 instruments are played at the same time.
7 of8 Members of the National Orchestra System gather to try and break a Guinness World Record for most instruments used in a piece of music, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The musicians, all connected with the country’s network of youth orchestras, will play a 12-minute Tchaikovsky piece at a military base under the watchful eyes of hundreds of independent supervisors tasked with verifying that more than 8,097 instruments are played at the same time. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Thousands of Venezuelan musicians, most of them children and adolescents, have earned the title of the world’s largest orchestra.
The record was set by 8,573 musicians. Guinness World Records in a video released Saturday announced that the musicians, all connected to the country’s network of youth orchestras, earned the designation with a performance a week earlier of Tchaikovsky’s “Slavonic March.”