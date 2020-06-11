Vermont Legislature poised to approve mail-in voting

The Vermont House is poised to give final approval to a bill that would allow mail-in voting for this fall’s presidential election.

The goal of the bill given preliminary approval by the House on Wednesday is to provide a method for voting in case the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes it too dangerous for traditional voting.

The bill has already passed the Senate. The House is scheduled to give final approval to the proposal on Friday. It would then be sent to Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

The governor has said he was in favor of preparing to vote by mail, but he wanted to wait until later in the year to see if it would be necessary.

Under the proposal, voters would receive ballots in the mail and they could return them by mail, take them to their local town or city clerk or bring the ballot to their polling place on Election Day.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday, the Vermont Health Department was reporting just under 1,100 positive tests for the virus that causes COVID-19, including a dozen new cases.

The total number of deaths in Vermont from COVID-19 remained at 55 for a second week in a row.