Vermont barbers, stylists reopening as restrictions ease

Hair stylists and barbers are back in business Friday as part of the latest round of business reopenings in Vermont from COVID-19 shutdowns.

The hair professionals must follow a number of restrictions. Customers also must book appointments in advance and remain at a safe distance from other customers.

Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Scott is expected to announce Friday that he is increasing the size of allowable gatherings from 10 to 25, guidelines for the reopening of gymnasiums, cleaning services and museums.

THE NUMBERS

On Thursday, the Vermont Health Department reported for the second day in a row that there were no patients hospitalized in the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state said there were 17 people hospitalized who were being investigated for COVID-19.

The state reported four new positive tests for the coronavirus, up four, bringing the statewide total to almost 975. The state has now reported a total of 55 deaths.