Vermont capital prepares to open long-awaited transit center

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Officials in Vermont's capital city are preparing to mark the grand opening of a long-awaited transit center.

After more than two decades of planning, a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Taylor Street Transit Center and housing complex in Montpelier is scheduled for Oct. 9.

The $17 million project features 30 apartments and a state-of-the-art transportation hub. It was paid for with a variety of federal and state grants and other state and local funds.

Alison Friedkin of the group Downstreet Housing, which has been working on the project, says they've signed the first three leases for apartments in the complex and they are actively seeking new tenants.