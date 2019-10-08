Vermont city council passes proposal to let noncitizens vote

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Burlington City Council has passed a resolution that aims to let noncitizens vote in the Vermont city's elections.

Councilors voted in favor of the resolution 10-2 on Monday. Councilor Adam Roof, who wrote the resolution, says everyone in Burlington should get a vote because they're all impacted by the decisions of local government.

He tells WCAX-TV that expanding voting rights would "build a more inclusive community" and make it easier for everyone in Burlington to participate in the democratic process.

Council President Kurt Wright says he voted against the proposal because he believes only American citizens should have the right to vote.

The resolution needs ultimate approval from the Legislature before it can become law.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com