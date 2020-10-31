Vermont governor says Travis Roy was a personal hero

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Travis Roy, a hockey player and philanthropist who died Thursday, was one of his personal “heroes.”

Roy was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first game for Boston University in 1995. He later became an advocate for spinal cord research and raised millions for that cause. Roy was 45.

Scott, a Republican, said Roy's dedication to fundraising for research was a longtime inspiration, MyNBC5 reported.

“The world certainly could use a few more role models like Travis Roy these days,” Scott said on Friday. “And I am saddened to lose one of my heroes.”

Roy was a 20-year-old freshman making his debut for BU in the season opener when he crashed headfirst into the boards after checking a North Dakota opponent. He would later give motivational speeches from his wheelchair.