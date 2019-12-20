Vermont judge sworn in to state Supreme Court

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has sworn in William Cohen to the state's Supreme Court.

Cohen was sworn in Thursday in his hometown at the Rutland Civil Court.

“I have no doubt that Judge Cohen has the experience, the temperament and the management skills to fit right in and excel in his new role,” Scott said.

Cohen received law degree from Vermont Law School, then served as an attorney and spent 20 years as a trail judge in Rutland and Bennington counties, WCAX-TV reported.

“It’s a great honor, and I’m glad to be able to do it in Rutland with my family and friends,” Cohen said. “There are people I went to elementary school here today. We all grew up together in Rutland.”

Justice Harold Eaton, who sits on the court, said he remembers when he met Cohen in 1984 and recalled his admiration for the then-prosecutor's preparation, cross-examination of a witness and his poise.

“It was a pleasure trying the case against him,” he said.