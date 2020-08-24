Vermont police investigate apparent river drowning

MORETOWN, Vt. (AP) — A 52-year-old man died in an apparent drowning in the Winooski River in Moretown, state police said.

Police were called at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday to a location on U.S. Route 2 in Moretown to search for Keith Shelden, of Barre, who had been fishing with his mother, the preliminary investigation found.

When troopers arrived Shelden was found deceased in the Winooski River. The state police scuba team helped recover Shelden’s body.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the official cause and manner of death. The investigation is continuing.