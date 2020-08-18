Vermont to expand child care as schools prepare to restart

As schools prepare to restart in September, Vermont plans to expand child care capacity, including opening regional hubs to serve school-aged children on remote learning days at their schools, Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday.

Scott said he would also modify state regulations to allow home-based child care centers to serve longer hours on school days, which he believes will add about 3,000 spots.

“We know we need more childcare capacity and we need it quickly,” Scott said, noting that child care will be a challenge for many parents as schools move back and forth from in-person and remote learning.

His administration is recommending that $12 million in federal coronavirus relief funding be used on the child care initiative, he said.

____

THE NUMBERS

Vermont reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, for a statewide total of 1,530. The total number of deaths remains at 58. Three people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.