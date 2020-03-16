Vermont unemployment rate for January unchanged at 2.4%

Vermont's unemployment rate for January was 2.4%, unchanged from the previous month, the state Labor Department said Monday.

Data from 2019 also has been updated, showing “job count numbers are at historic highs while unemployment is at historic lows,” said Acting Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington in a written statement.

The outbreak of the new coronavirus could disrupt Vermont's economy, he said.

“As our country and the world grapple with the challenge of COVID-19, it is likely that our state will experience a disruption in our economy," Harrington said. “Specifically, employers and employees could feel the effects of a temporary slowdown in both sales and wages. We are committed to ensuring impacted employees have access to benefits and that employers find relief wherever possible."

Around the state, the January unemployment rate ranged from 2% in Woodstock to 6.4% in Derby.