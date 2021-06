NEW HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — Shelburne Vineyard has acquired Lincoln Peak Vineyard about 24 miles south in New Haven.

It plans to open the Addison County winery's tasting room on July 9 for the summer and fall, the Burlington Free Press reported.

“We have worked closely with Lincoln Peak’s founders, the Granstroms, for many years,” Shelburne Vineyard said on its website this week. “When Chris Granstrom recently decided it was time to retire, we were honored that he approached us to work with him, and that we could carry on the legacy he’s built.”

In the spring of 2006, Shelburne Vineyard purchased its first Marquette grape vines from Lincoln Peak, and the two wineries “were in friendly competition while always communicating, sharing tastings, and learning from each other," wrote Ken Albert, founder and owner of Shelburne Vineyard, in a letter posted to the vineyard's website.

Shelburne Vineyard managed five of 12 acres of Lincoln Peak’s vines in the past two seasons, according to Albert. “So now we are taking on this awesome challenge: continuing the path that Chris started,” he wrote.

The tasting room will be open from noon-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.