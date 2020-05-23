Veteran of military, state government named to COVID-19 post

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Reno man who is a veteran of both the U.S. Army and state government has been appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak as Nevada's COVID-19 response director.

Caleb Cage was appointed to the federally funded position after serving most recently as the incident commander for the state’s COVID-19 response.

He previously served as head of the State Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and as an administrator in the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Sisolak's office said Monday in a statement that Cage will be responsible for coordinating resources and working with multiple federal, state and local entities to respond to the pandemic.

The statement quoted Sisolak as saying that filling the new position will help move the state forward as it continues to phase in the reopening while protecting public health.

After first joining state government, Cage worked in both the Lieutenant Governor's Office and the Governor's Office and as head of the Nevada Office of Veterans Services.

Cage served five years in the Army as an artillery officer following college.