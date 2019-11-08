Veterans honored at Shelton Senior Center luncheon

Shelton resident and Army National Guard veteran John Meuser, left, with 100-year-old retired Lt. Col. Peter Rembetsky of Milford, a World War II bomber pilot. Rembetsky is wearing the uniform given to him in 1947.

More than five dozen military veterans, ranging in age from 55 to 100, were honored during a special luncheon at the Shelton Senior Center Friday, Nov. 8.

The event, organized by center Director Doreen Laucella, featured a special lunch, donated cakes - each one adorning an insignia of one of the branches of the military - and special place setting each with a star cut from tattered American flags with sayings on the back expressing respect for their service.

“Thank you for all the wonderful things you do,” said Laucella to the veterans before they entered the center’s banquet area. The veterans, walking in pairs, were led first by 100-year-old retired Lt. Col. Peter Rembetsky of Milford, a World War II bomber pilot, and Shelton resident and Army National Guard veteran John Meuser.

After the National Anthem and a moment of reverence with military Taps to honor those fallen service men and women, Laucella praised the veterans in attendance before calling forward veteran and newly re-elected Board of Aldermen President John Anglace, Jr.

“On Veterans Day we honor all who serve, everyone, no matter which branch,” said Anglace. “I congratulate you for your service. God Bless America, God Bless all the veterans.”

Laucella said that BIC Corp., headquartered in Shelton, donated razors to all the veterans. There were also two raffles - one for an American Flag throw blanket, another for the chance for 20 veterans to have a special catered lunch on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, at BIC headquarters.

Among the honored guests were Shelton Police Lt. Robert Koslowsky and Sgt. Mike Singlinger.

