Veto-bound mixed-drink to-go bill passes Pennsylvania Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican-controlled state Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that substantially expands which outlets can sell bottles or cans of mixed hard alcohol drinks to go, although Democrats called it a poison pill that will kill other provisions designed to help restaurants and bars.

The bill passed narrowly, 26-24, with two Republicans and the chamber's lone independent joining every Democrat in opposing a bill destined to be vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. The bill goes to the House next.